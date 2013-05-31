NMB, Myrtle Beach releases bike week stats

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach has released their stats comparing the amount of arrests of accidents during Harley Week and Atlantic Beach Bike Week in 2013.

Harley Week was held between May 12 and May 18. The Atlantic Beach Bike Fest took place between May 23 and May 27, spanning the Memorial Day Weekend.

During both bike weeks, there were exactly 16 traffic accidents in the North Myrtle Beach area.

However, the number of arrests, tickets, warnings issued and calls for service increased in the second week of festivities.

The statistics provided by the city date back to 2005, showing the fluctuation of the number each year. City spokesman Pat Dowling states the changes could be based on attendance at either of the events through the years when these stats were recorded.

He later elaborated to say the following:

With respect to attendance, the primary focus for Harley week participants appears to be the South Strand, not North Myrtle Beach. They are in many ways a vendor oriented crowd, and so they do enjoy the 40 or so vendors that set up at Barefoot Landing, and some congregate at the Harley store in NMB. Vendors are not allowed elsewhere in NMB.

When it comes to Bikefest, the focus on NMB is huge, because we are Atlantic Beach's neighbor. There were at least twice as many Bikefest participants in NMB than there were Harley participants.

So, when you look at the stats for the Harley event versus the Bikefest event, you should not come to the conclusion that the Bikefest participants were more prone to violations. In terms of attendance numbers for each event, that would be an unfair conclusion.

As for numbers, we did see more Bikefest participants this year than last year, and they continued a trend that started last year - coming in a day or so earlier than usual, and staying in town on Monday, as opposed to the past tradition of heading for home sometime on Sunday.

For a full breakdown of the number, see the report from the city here: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/NMBStats2.pdf.

Here's a chart of the stats from 2013:

The City of Myrtle Beach also released statistics for the Memorial Day holiday dating back to 2003. Those dates also include the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest.

Their statistics indicate three police officer were injured, four people were killed in traffic accidents, and 148 accidents were reported.

There were also 10 stolen vehicles and six stolen motorcycles.

There full report can be found here: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/MBStats.pdf

