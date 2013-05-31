Robbery suspects take phones, cash from teens

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police in Myrtle Beach are looking for the two men suspected of robbing a pair of teens at gunpoint late Thursday night.

The two teens flagged down police officers near 12th Avenue North and Withers Drive just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

In the police report they claimed two black males approached them from behind, pointing a gun at them and saying, "run your pockets and give us everything."

After taking a wrist watch, cash, an iPhone and another cell phone - all valued at a total of $910 - the two men fled down the street.

The report did not include a good description of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the police as soon as possible.

