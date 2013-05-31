More girls than boys graduate from SC schools

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - State education officials say more girls than boys are graduating from high schools in South Carolina.

The Anderson Independent-Mail reported (http://bit.ly/10MIWM2 ) that the graduation rate for girls was nearly 80% last year. That compares with a 70% rate for boys.

South Carolina's overall graduation rate last year was nearly 75%.

Researchers at the National Dropout Prevention Center at Clemson University cite excess absences, learning disabilities and family involvement for the imbalance.

Assistant Director Cairen Withington says research indicates more boys than girls are diagnosed with learning disabilities. She says girls also tend to make better grades.

She also points out in many cases, students' parents don't have a diploma, leading young people to think they are not needed to make a living.

Information from: Anderson Independent-Mail, http://www.andersonsc.com

