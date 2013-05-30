MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hurricane season officially begins Saturday, and with that comes the constant reminder to be weather-aware. WMBF News can help you do just that, with the interactive Hurricane Tracker on our web site.

The Hurricane Tracker is especially convenient in that not only can you see and get information on storms that are threatening the coastline of the Carolinas, but all over the country. With each active tropical system, you can get information on maximum wind speed, minimum barometric pressure inside the storm, even exact coordinates as to where the storm is located. The interactive map allows you to see the paths current storms have taken and even gives you the option to see where forecast models predict the storm will go.

Along with specific information on specific storms, the Hurricane Tracker also shows current radar, storm reports, and can even connect you to live streams of video from storm chasers and media outlets out in storms. In fact, you can even stream live video from non-hurricane related storms, such as tornado outbreaks in the Midwest.

Data from buoys and ships play a critical role in predicting and studying tropical weather, including hurricanes. With the WMBF Hurricane Tracker, you are able to retrieve information from various buoys and ships from across the globe, including air temperature, water temperature, wind speed and direction, and even barometric pressure.

When hurricanes or tropical storms threaten our coast, you now have a way to get the information you need- model tracks, wind speed, barometric pressure and the exact location of the storm with every update the National Hurricane Center issues. Head on over and try it out!

http://www.wmbfnews.com/category/208720/weather-hurricane-tracker

