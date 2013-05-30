Deadline to secure your kid's identify nears

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Only 40,000 families in South Carolina have signed up for Family Secure, but the information of 1.9 million dependents was compromised when the SC Department of Revenue's website was hacked.

Friday, May 31 is the deadline to sign up for that protection. You have until midnight to sign up online and 9 p.m. to apply for coverage over the phone.

Since the credit of children is not a concern until they grow old enough to purchase a car or apply to college, monitoring their identity and protecting their interest is an important responsibility.

"If you don't protect your childrens' identity, who's going to do it for them?", said Kathy Graham, with the Better Business Bureau. "They're too young to do it for themselves. You're talking about their college, their entire future has been captured. You need to take the steps necessary to protect them."

According to the SC Dept. of Revenue, once enrolled in Experian's ProtectMyID service, taxpayers who claim minors as dependents will receive notification from Experian with instructions on how to enroll minors in the Family Secure plan.

More information available here: http://www.sctax.org/security.htm Or you can call 1-866-578-5422.

