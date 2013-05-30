2 accused of domestic violence on this week's 'Most Wanted'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two men face some pretty serious accusations on this week's edition of "Horry County's Most Wanted."

Both men are accused of beating women with closed fists, and it happened less than a week ago. Perhaps this means these men are still nearby.

According to a police report, 24-year-old Durrell Antonio Herion punched a woman numerous times in the face because she went to the beach last Sunday. When police arrived on the scene in Conway, Herion fled on his bicycle. His last known address is on Grassy Lane. He's about 6'2" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Twenty-two-year-old Dustin Mathis Jones is also wanted by the sheriff's office. The police report says he punched a woman in the back and head last Friday because she smoked the last cigarette. Jones also allegedly threatened to shoot her with a handgun. The victim was able to escape by locking herself in the bathroom. Jones' last known address was on Chandler Drive in Surfside Beach.

If you know where any of these "Most Wanted" may be, call the Horry County's Sheriff's office with your tips: 843-915-5688, 911 or e-mail: mostwanted@horrycounty.org.

