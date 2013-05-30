House passes bill defining local seafood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill to make it illegal for a store or restaurant to claim that seafood is local when it comes from outside the waters of South Carolina, Georgia or North Carolina.



The bill passed Thursday and faces one more procedural vote before going to the Senate. But it's so late in the session that senators probably won't take up the proposal until 2014.



A business that sells what it calls "local seafood" that is from elsewhere would face a misdemeanor charge with a small fine. Supporters say the goal is to point out a deceptive practice.



The bill includes seafood from Georgia and North Carolina as local so South Carolina boaters don't have to worry if they cross state lines.



