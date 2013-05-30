Biker dies three days after crash

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - A man injured in a motorcycle accident has succumbed to his injuries three days after the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

That crash occurred on Sunday, May 26 around 1 p.m. on Lincoln Heights Road in Little River. The motorcycle rider ran off the road into a ditch and was thrown into a wood fence.

That man, 19-year-old Devontae Shepard, had been in the hospital trying to recover from a head injury since Sunday.

Coroner Robert Edge said says Shepard died from his injuries Wednesday night.

