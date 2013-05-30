Expert discusses new prostate cancer treatment

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new drug has just received FDA approval - its goal is to change the way a certain type of prostate cancer gets treated.

Dr. Neal Shore from the Carolina Urologic Research Center has been working on the project for two years now.

Below is more information about the treatment, from 21st Century Oncology:

Myrtle Beach Urology Groups Administer First Commercial Dose of Newly FDA Approved Prostate Cancer Treatment

Groups are the first worldwide to utilize Xofigo for a patient with advanced stage prostate cancer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – May 30, 2013 – In a joint effort between Atlantic Urology Clinics, Carolina Urologic Research Center and Coastal Carolina Radiation Center, a division of 21st Century Oncology, the groups announce delivery of the first, worldwide commercial dose of Xofigo (Radium-223 dichloride). This pharmaceutical treatment is for patients with advanced stage castration-resistant prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. Xofigo received FDA approval on May 15, 2013 after extensive research and clinical trials showed increased survival rates and delaying of complications from bone metastases.

Neal Shore, M.D., F.A.C.S., Board Certified Urologist and renowned prostate cancer researcher administered the treatment to his patient on Friday, May 24, 2013, becoming the first physician to do so worldwide since FDA approval. Dr. Shore has extensively researched prostate cancer, as well as led and participated in numerous clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness of various prostate cancer treatments.

"We are proud to begin offering Xofigo infusion on a broader scale to more patients who would otherwise have limited or potentially less effective treatments for late stage prostate cancers," says Dr. Shore. "We are looking forward to this treatment helping our patients improve their quality of life as well as extending their survival."

According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 238,590 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 29,720 will die from the disease in 2013. Treatment options for men whose cancer has metastasized after receiving medical or surgical therapy may be limited.

Xofigo was FDA approved three months ahead of schedule after extensive, promising research into its safety and effectiveness, including a large-scale clinical trial. In the trial, patients with advance stage prostate cancers that had metastasized to the bone were randomly assigned to receive Xofigo or a placebo. Results from a pre-planned interim analysis showed men receiving Xofigo had extended overall survival rates. Because of the exceptional results, researchers ended the study to give Xofigo to patients in the placebo group.

"21st Century Oncology was built on delivering an exceptional patient experience, which begins with offering the latest advances to our patients," says Constantine A. Mantz, M.D., Board Certified Radiation Oncologist and 21st Century Oncology's Chief Medical Officer. "As the largest radiation therapy provider, this achievement further demonstrates our commitment to research, development and implementation of new treatments for cancer."

Because Xofigo is new, insurance companies have not yet established guidelines to cover the treatment. However, a patient assistance support line has been set up through Xofigo Access ServicesSM in an effort to assist with obtaining coverage and patient support. Patients and providers may contact the program at 1-855-6XOFIGO (1-855-696-3446) for additional information.

Xofigo is marketed by Wayne, N.J.-based Bayer Pharmaceuticals and Cambridge, Mass.-based Algeta US, LLC.

About 21st Century Oncology:

21st Century Oncology is the foremost provider of cancer care services across multiple modalities, and the largest radiation oncology provider. For more than 30 years, 21st Century Oncology has been committed to providing state-of-the-art, academic level treatment options in a patient-centric setting focused on continuous innovation. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the physician-led company operates in 16 states and 7 countries, with an extensive network of nearly 300 locations, including approximately 130 radiation therapy facilities. 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with hundreds of physicians in a broad spectrum of cancer-related specialists—working together to deliver the most advanced integrated cancer care.

