Report: Neighbor strikes man with car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are actively searching for the woman accused of striking a former neighbor with her car.

According to the victim, he was walking his dog on Pinewood Road when a car came speeding up to him. The man claims in the police report he was able to stop the car, and walked up to the driver's window to ask them why they were driving so fast down the small street.

That's when he recognized the woman in the car has a former neighbor. The man took his dog and walked away toward the back of the woman's car when he heard the engine roar.

When he turned around, the car was speeding toward him again. The impact knocked him down, pinning him under the rear of the car briefly. The report states the woman parked her car in the driveway for a moment, then left in the direction of Kings Highway.

The victim's mother heard screaming and came outside to find her son with abrasions to his back, arms and knees. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries. The report does not state if the dog was injured.

Police have warrants for the woman for assault and battery. She is described as a 52-year-old white female, standing 5'3" tall and weighing near 128 pounds. If you have any information on this crime, contact Myrtle Beach Police at 918-1382.

