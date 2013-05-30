Coroner identifies body found outside Lake City

A Google Maps Street View image of Graham Road, the street where the body was found.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A body was found outside Lake City Thursday morning; Florence County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating.

Florence County Coroner, Keith VonLutcken has identified the man as 50-year-old Gary Coker of Lake City.

The body was found by a person walking along on Graham Road at about 7:23 a.m. The body was found in a ditch filled with water.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning to determine the cause of death. At this time, foul play is not suspected.

