Man reports $12,000 in cash stolen from home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man reported to police that his home was broken into Wednesday morning, and $12,000 in cash was stolen.

The victim told police that between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., an unknown suspect pried open his back door and stole the cash, which was on his dining room table under a table cloth, according to a report from Myrtle Beach Police.

Nothing else was disturbed inside the home on Pine Lake Drive, not even $50 bills or large amount of bagged change sitting in plain view, the victim told police.

