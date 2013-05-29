Horry Co. School District rolls out online registration

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – For the first time ever in the area, Horry County School District rolled out online registration for all students.

The goal is to eliminate the registration hassle for parents, who sometimes spend hours waiting in line to register each child. The new system is supposed to simplify everything, from updating immunization records, to finding out bus information, to school lunch information and even ordering yearbooks.

The new system will also save a lot of money across the district, about $10 per child, and it will save time. WMBF News was there as one of the administrators registered their own child, and it took about 20 minutes. The district says it's a big step toward a more organized and secure way of storing your child's information.

"In our area we're really jumping ahead," said Digital Communications Director Ashley Gasperson. "We're catching up to some districts but in our area we're really getting ahead of the curve."

The Horry County School District sent out more than 37,000 letters to all parents, and so far only 25 percent have responded and registered their children. The district hopes to get an early jumpstart by having a near-exact figure of how many students to expect next year. The expectations are crucial, because it affects how many teachers are hired for the first day. If the district is forced to wait to get the information, then the first week of school can turn classrooms into musical chairs-- which for younger students, affects learning.

"You have so many that come in the first day of school or the second day of school," said Gasperson. "And they have to add on additional teachers and then they break up classes. It's hard for kids at that age to make that shift or that adjustment."

The sooner they know, the sooner they can hire the best candidates to teach the children. So far the latest count shows more than 2,000 new students have registered for the district next year.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.