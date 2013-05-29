Severe weather threat looms for Midwest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Tornado watches stretched from Texas to South Dakota and into Minnesota Wednesday evening as another wave of severe weather threatens the Central Plains. The threat for severe weather in is expected to last through Friday. So far, no fatalities have been reported from any of the storms.

On Monday and Tuesday, several tornadoes struck Kansas and Nebraska, staying in mostly rural areas. Storm chasers reported a very large tornado on the ground in the Corning, Kansas area Tuesday, which touched down around 4:30 p.m. This tornado had winds estimated at around 150 miles per hour and damaged or destroyed at least 18 buildings. Later that day, another large tornado touched down farther west in Bennington, Kansas, and stayed on the ground for more than an hour. There were no injuries reported from either storm.

Late Tuesday, tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds caused damage as far east as Pennsylvania, including a tornado near Erie, Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that six tornadoes touched down in Michigan, the strongest being an EF2 near Flint, in the Genesse and Shiawassee areas. No injuries were reported.

Tornadoes were also reported Tuesday in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, Nebraska and Illinois. As of 10:00 p.m., tornadoes have been reported in Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin Wednesday. Fortunately, no confirmed tornadoes have struck populated cities or towns, instead staying in rural areas.

The threat of severe weather is expected to last through Friday for the Central Plains, with the main threats being tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and flooding.



