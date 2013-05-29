Chants happy to still be playing

CONWAY, S.C. - This weekend, Coastal Carolina Baseball will play in its seventh straight NCAA Tournament when the team heads up to Virginia Tech. Its an accomplishment not many teams in the country can lay claim to, but the Chants are especially happy with this year having an at-large bid.

After losing to Liberty in the Big South Tournament, CCU gets new life, after being selected as one of the 64 teams in, chosen over fellow conference team Campbell, who went 49-9 this season. The strength of schedule helped the Chants get there, and after a wake-up call last week by losing twice, the team wants to be able to prepare thoroughly for the next two days.

"When you come in expecting to win the Big South, and we've won it the past six years, and this was supposed to be the seventh year," said reliever Ryan Connolly. "To lose to our rival, Liberty, left a bad taste in our mouth so we're definitely anxious to get out there in this regional and perform well."

Coastal's first game is against Oklahoma on Friday at one o'clock.

