Myrtle Beach 75th anniversary "Happy Birthday" card contest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In celebration of the City of Myrtle Beach's 75th birthday, young artists are invited to design a card wishing Myrtle Beach a "Happy Birthday".

The City of Myrtle Beach says the contest is open to children in two age categories: first through third grade, and fourth through sixth grade. First, second and third place designs will be selected in each group. Entries are due by 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7.

The winning cards will be selected during the summertime, and everyone will celebrate with a back-to-school party.

No more than two card designs for a child will be accepted. The artist's name and grade, the parents name, address and phone number must accompany each submission.

Card designs should feature something unique and special about Myrtle Beach. Entry into the contest acknowledges that the artist's submissions may be reproduced by the city as part of the 75th anniversary celebration. Winning designs will become the property of the City of Myrtle Beach.

Entries must be either delivered to the Myrtle Beach City Hall by 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, emailed to info@cityofmyrtlebeach.com by 5 p.m. Friday June 7, or mailed to Birthday Card Contest, City of Myrtle Beach P.O. Box 2468, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578 with a postmark no later than June 7.

A panel of judges will review the entries this summer and select the winning designs in each age group.

Non-winning entries can be returned to the artists after the contest is complete. They can be picked up at the Myrtle Beach City Hall, or a self-addressed, stamped envelope can be enclosed with the entry along with notification that the entry should be returned.

