Largest swimming lesson looks to break Guinness World Record

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you have ever wanted to make history and help break a Guinness World Record, The World's Largest Swimming Lesson on Tuesday, June 18 is the event for you.

The City of Myrtle Beach says participants will join tens of thousands of kids and adults at aquatic facilities around the world to unite for the fourth year in a row to break the Guinness World Record for The World's Largest Swimming Lesson at 11 a.m.

Pepper Geddings and Canal Street Recreation Centers are official host locations for Myrtle Beach. The event takes place at pools and waterparks around the world to focus attention on the vital importance of teaching kids to swim.

The second leading cause of unintended injury-related death of children ages one to fourteen is drowning. According to the news release from the City of Myrtle Beach, research shows that if a child doesn't learn to swim before the third grade, they will most likely never learn.

For more information call 843-918-2280.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.