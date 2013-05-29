Surfside Beach Police arrest 3 burglary, robbery suspects

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The US Marshals Task Force has located three people wanted for burglary in Surfside Beach.

The burglary took place on Saturday, May 24 at a home on Seventh Avenue North. A women in that home said a man knocked on her door, and forced his way in with a handgun demanding money. She ran over to a neighbor's house to call the police but saw the men leave in a dark sedan.

Police later identified him as 34-year-old John Edward Sessions of Myrtle Beach. Authorities then named his accomplices as 38-year-old Frank Harmon Sneeden and 50-year-old Susan Hudson-Herzog, both of Myrtle Beach.

The US Marshals Task Force joined the hunt once warrants were issued and all three surrendered for arrests. Sessions has been charged with first degree burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

He is being held a J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, said Police Chief Rodney Keziah.

Frank Sneeden and Susan Hudson-Herzog have been charged with burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy. Their bonds has not yet been set.

"This is another example of us being able to tap into all of our available resources to bring these violent offenders to justice," said SBPD Chief Keziah.

