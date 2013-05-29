Multimillion dollar school expansion underway in Loris

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - One local school is in the midst of a $12 million upgrade to tackle problems with overcrowding.

Work has been underway on the new two-story addition to Loris Elementary since earlier this year. The new stand-alone, 30,000-square-foot building will house 14 new class rooms, a small-scale gym, and a multipurpose room.

Once school is out for summer break, major renovations inside the school will begin. In addition to expanding the media center and the kitchen inside the existing building, new flooring will be installed, the walls will get a paint job, and the space will be equipped with new furniture. Last summer, the major improvement project kicked off with upgrades to the school's playground and drainage system.

The school board approved the addition and upgrades to support the growth in the Loris community. Portables were brought in as a temporary fix to meet the school's capacity needs.

The Horry County School's District director for construction management, Matt Dean, says the new space will be unique to Horry County.

"This will be the first two-story elementary school," Dean explained. "We would have typically just added onto the wings that are already there, but because of the situation with the land, we went ahead and did a two-story addition."

Dean says 676 students are expected to start the next school year in Loris Elementary. The entire project should be completed by then. The existing portables will be kept on site in case there are construction delays over the summer.

