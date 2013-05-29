Stabbing at night club lands one in jail

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The suspect in the stabbing at the Blue Hawaiian Night Club in Florence has been taken into custody, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The stabbing occurred on Saturday, May 25 at the club on North Brockington Street after a shouting match escalated into something worse.

The victim, who was alleged stabbed multiple times with an "edged weapon" was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Devon Letia Washington, 32, of Timmonsville was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Mike Nunn says that the charge is a felony carrying a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Washington remains at the Florence County Detention Center under a $25,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.