Bar bouncer injured in parking lot robbery attempt

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An employee of a bar at Broadway at the Beach is recovering from a gunshot wound after an early morning robbery attempt.

The incident report from Myrtle Beach Police says a bouncer for Rodeo Bar and Grill stuck around to help clean up after closing and was walking to the parking lot with a friend around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

That's when the pair was approached by a black male with a .22 caliber revolver that was pointed at the bouncer's head. When the man turned to demand the woman's purse, the bouncer tried to grab the gun, causing the suspect to pull away and fire one shot.

That bullet struck the bouncer in his arm.

The victims believe the suspect fled in a white Chevrolet Impala. He's described as a slender, clean shaven man in his twenties or thirties, standing near 5'9" tall. Anyone information about this crime should be reported to police as soon as possible.

