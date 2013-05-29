SCDOT seeking public comments on 18 improvement projects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking comment from the public on 18 different projects in 12 counties around the state to improve 17 intersections and a corridor.

One project is in Horry County: to improve the intersection of US 501 at S-548, or Four-Mile Road.

The projects will be slated for construction as funding becomes available, as part of the state's Federal Safety Project Program. To see a list of all 18 projects, and to make a comment or recommendation, head to:

http://www.scdot.org/inside/public_comment_fedSafety.aspx

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

