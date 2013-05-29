Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by van

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police confirmed Thursday morning that a woman died after being struck by a van Wednesday morning while crossing Mr. Joe White Avenue in her wheelchair.



Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified the woman as 63-year-old Debra Johnson. She died at 7:45 p.m. due to a head injury.



Witnesses on the scene told our WMBF News photographer that Johnson was crossing Mr. Joe White Avenue in a wheelchair near the Bay Street Apartments Wednesday morning. A white van struck the motorized wheelchair in the painted median, causing it to tip over and eject Johnson, police stated in a news release.



Myrtle Beach Police spokesman Capt. Dave Knipes confirmed the van was traveling west on Mr. Joe White Avenue when it struck the wheelchair-bound woman, who was transported to the hospital.



Knipes added that the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Drivers behind the crash heading toward Highway 17 Bypass were rerouted off of Mr. Joe White Avenue onto Grey Street. The road has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.