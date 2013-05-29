Store employee wanted for suspected theft

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police in Myrtle Beach are searching for a former convenience store employee that they believe stole money from his employers.

The suspect is 21-year-old Jeramy Michael Bray, a white male from the Myrtle Beach area.

The incident report from Myrtle Beach Police says Bray worked at the Kangaroo on Mr. Joe White Avenue but was fired in May. Since October 2012, his superior had been investigating who was stealing money from the company and had finally determined Bray was the culprit.

It was determined that Bray was ring up a sale and take the money, but after customers left the store, he would void the transaction and take the money for himself. The report states he stole over $5,000.

He is wanted for breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Bray stands 5'4" tall and weighs around 130 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. He was last known to live near Kingston Plantation. If you see him, please call Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382.

