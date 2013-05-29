Florence manufacturer expands, creates 55 jobs

From the Florence County Economic Development Partnership:

The Florence County Economic Development Partnership announced today that Angus-Palm, A Worthington Industries Company, located in Pee Dee Commerce City, will expand its metal fabrication manufacturing facility. Angus-Palm will invest $13 million and create 55 jobs over the next four years. The company currently has 176 employees.

Angus-Palm designs and manufactures high-quality, custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs and operator stations for a wide range of heavy mobile equipment in several end-markets including agriculture, construction and mining. In addition to its Florence facility, Angus-Palm has locations in Watertown, SD and Greeneville, Tenn. Angus-Palm is part of Worthington Industries, a leading diversified metals manufacturing company with 2012 fiscal year sales of $2.5 billion. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company employs 10,000 in 83 facilities in 11 countries. Learn more at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com.

"We are pleased to expand our facility and add to the workforce in Florence," said Angus-Palm Florence Operations Manager Chris Drose. "The expansion will allow us to grow the business by adding several new product lines to our current offering."

I look forward to working with this great corporate citizen in the future, as they further boost their operations and create additional employment opportunities," said Senator Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr. "I am proud of the entire economic development team for this announcement and point once again to the fact that in Florence County, we are open for business" said Senator Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr.

Florence County Council Chairman, James Schofield said, "This is further proof that we are moving forward and staying competitive in our quest to bring in industry and grow Florence County. On behalf of Florence County Council, I congratulate them on their success."

"Angus-Palm's expansion is a testament to Florence County's pro-business climate. Our skilled labor force is dedicated to excellence and sustaining growth" stated FCEDP Chairman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand, II.

The company will employ fabricators, welders, painters, assemblers, material handlers and engineers. Safety training, lean manufacturing, on the job training and engineering/technician training will also be part of the expansion. Those that would like to apply for employment, please call Angus-Palm at 843-413-4302.