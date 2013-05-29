SC House panel says cybersecurity bill too rushed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill aimed at strengthening cyber-security across state government may be dead for the year, but legislators expect to incorporate the essentials into the state budget.



The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone further debate on the measure. Democrats and Republicans say they're concerned about rushing a bill that creates a new agency and spends untold millions for years to come.



But they also agreed they must do something following last fall's massive hacking of private data from the Department of Revenue.



The House version under debate would set up a new Cabinet-level agency to set technology standards for agencies and ensure mandates are carried out. It also extends credit monitoring services for taxpayers.



The Senate wants to create a division within an agency.



