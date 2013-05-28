Summer GED and English language skills classes offered this summer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Adults who missed out on getting a high school diploma, or wants to work on their English can use summer 2013 to earn a GED or improve English language skills.

Horry County Schools Adult & Community Education announced GED classes will be open to any Horry County resident age 17 or older who has officially withdrawn from high school. The classes will be held from June 10 to July 25 from 9 a.m. until noon. These courses will provide intensified study for students taking the GED exam. Classes will meet at the Conway Education Center at 1620 Sherwood Dr., and also at the Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center at 3101 Oak St.

Those wanting to take Summer English as a Second Language classes also begin June 10, and end July 25. The time is 9 a.m. until noon, and the classes will be at the Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center. Registration, intake testing and academic coursework for GED and ESL courses is $50.

The current General Educational Development (GED) test, the 2002 Series GED test, will be replaced on January 2 2014 with the new 2014 GED test. Any person who has taken the 2002 test not has not passed all five parts has until the end of 2013 to pass the test or they will need to begin again with the 2014 version of the GED test in order to receive high school credential.

Horry County Schools Adult Education is an official Pearson VUE testing center, and is the first program in SC to administer the computerized GED test.

For more information and to register for classes, visit www.edtheturtle.com or call the Adult Education Office at 843-488-6200. For general information about completing the 2002 Series GED, visit www.finishtheGED.com

