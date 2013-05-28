Coker eliminated from College World Series

Cary, N.C. - The Coker Cobras' historic season came to an end on Tuesday in the school's first ever College World Series appearance. Coker finished the year 38-16.



The Cobras faced Grand Canyon University in an elimination game of Bracket Two. After falling into a 4-0 hole to start, the Cobras got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when a Fico Kondla sac fly brought home Brinely Griffin. The next batter, Ernie Kirkwood, delivered a double down the first base line that drove home another run.



That would be as close as Coker would get though, as Grand Canyon scored three more runs in the fifth, and three in the ninth to eliminate the Cobras 10-2. Antelopes pitcher Jorge Perez threw a complete game, scattering five hits and allowing two unearned runs.



Coker senior Tyler Witzel threw four innings, allowing six hits and four runs, but only one of them earned.



Coker finishes the year achieving its highest ranking in NCAA history of number three, and also won its first ever Southeast Region championship, along with making its first appearance in the College World Series.

Copyright WMBF News 2013. All rights reserved.