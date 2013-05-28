Few file for Windsor Green fire disaster loan before deadline

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While construction is underway to rebuild the 26 buildings destroyed in the Windsor Green fire, the deadline to file for a US Small Business Administration loan for property damage is Tuesday, May 28.

The SBA says so far it's received ten applications for loans from Windsor Green fire victims. Two of those loans were approved totaling $98,300. The SBA says it denied eight applications because the home owners didn't meet the ability to pay the money back.

The low interest loans are meant to fill in the gaps where insurance falls off. According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission the March 16 fire caused about $15 million in damage. Right now A&I Fire and Water Restoration says its putting up six buildings at a time. They have a goal to be finished with all 26 that were destroyed within eight months.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully in the next seven to eight months these folks are going to get back into their condos and hopefully start their lives over again," says Todd Setzer with A&I Fire and Water Restoration.

The SBA is also offering loans to victims who may have experienced economic injury. Those applications are due December 30, 2013.

