Clerk injured in attempted robbery in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - An alleged armed robber is behind bars after fleeing a gas station he attempted to rob in a stolen car and leading police on a chase.

The armed robbery was reported at a convenience store on East Highway 90 in the Little River area. The call indicated someone was injured so the first officers on the scene set up a perimeter to look for the suspect described as a black male.

Witnesses told police the man wore dark clothing and had short wavy hair. That suspect is believed to have walked into the store, asking for a pack of cigarettes, then pulling out a gun and holding the clerk hostage.

One witness then walked in to see what was going on, then ran away. The second witness walked in and yelled at the suspect causing him to point the gun in the witness' direction.

The Horry County police report then states the man hit the clerk in the back of the head with the gun and ran out of the store. He then stole a car from the next parking lot at gunpoint and drove off down Sea Mountain Highway.

North Myrtle Beach Police Officers tried to stop the car, but the man kept driving.

The suspect, 24-year-old Brandon Oneal Coakley of Georgetown, jumped out of the car and continued running on foot but was captured in the woods and taken into custody.

Coakley is charged with kidnapping, taking a motor vehicle while in operation by another person, armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, driving under suspension, reckless driving and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The store clerk was taken to a hospital to be treated for the laceration on his head,

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.