FULL TEXT: Coach Wilson's statement on Everett Golson

After becoming aware of Everett Golson's situation regarding his academic suspension from the University of Notre Dame, I had the opportunity to speak with him concerning this matter and his future plans. Everett indicated he does plan to return to the University of Notre Dame. The faith the Myrtle Beach Seahawk family has in Everett will not waiver during this time of adversity. We believe he will learn from this and continue to grow as a young man both on and off the field.

Coach Mickey Wilson Jr.

Head Football Coach

Myrtle Beach High School