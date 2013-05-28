Investigators find 10 pounds of pot in Timmonsville home

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - SLED was called in to help the Florence County Sheriff's Office as they served a search warrant on a suspected drug dealer in the Pee Dee.

The search warrant was for a home on North Tanyard Street in Timmonsville where investigators believed a large amount of marijuana was being stored. Narcotics investigators found ten pounds of the drug and arrested 38-year-old Oscar Douglas.

Douglas has been charged with trafficking in marijuana. He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Saturday, May 25 on a $10,000 surety bond.

His charge is a felony punishable by no less than one year in prison. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are possible, said sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Mike Nunn.

