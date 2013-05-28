Man admits to negotiating with prostitute in Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police arrested a man and woman early this morning in a hotel parking lot after the man admitted to police that he was hiring the woman for sex.

Two officers were on patrol when they noticed a car with two people inside, parked in a darkened parking spot at the Red Roof Inn, located at 2801 S. Ocean Blvd., according to a police report.

Officers recognized 31-year-old Aja Alexis Ann Mincey as a known prostitute, and when questioned, she denied she was there for prostitution, telling officers she met the man at a "local crack house," and wanted to "hang out," the report states.

The man, later identified as Carmen George Isella, eventually admitted they were there for the purpose of prostitution, and he was negotiating on the price of a sex act; according to the police report, he said he only had $20 on him.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia in Mincey's purse. Mincey was charged with a second offense of prostitution, and Isella was charged with his first prostitution offense, and was booked into city jail.

