2 suspects wanted in Andrews robbery

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) - An armed robbery on Gators Lane in Andrews has the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office reaching out to the public for help locating the two suspects.

The black male and white female knocked on the door of a home on Gator Lane around 10 p.m. on May 26, them forced their way through the door, said sheriff's office spokeswoman Carrie Cuthbertson.

There were four people in the home, three of which followed the suspects' orders to lay on the floor. The suspects then fired a bullet into the wall, demanding money. The people in the home then turned over their wallets and the man and woman fled in a black older model Ford F150.

"No one was assaulted or injured during the incident," Ms. Cuthbertson said.

The male suspect is believed to be approximately 5'07" in height and weigh 160 pounds.

The woman is approximately 5'05" tall and weighs 120 pounds. Any information about these suspects should be reported to authorities as soon as possible.

