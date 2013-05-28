SC Treasurer Loftis in hospital for chest pains

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has checked himself into a hospital after suffering chest pains.

Spokesman Brian DeRoy says Loftis underwent tests Monday and expects to be released on Tuesday.

DeRoy says the Republican treasurer has been working long days recently and suspects he suffered from exhaustion.

Loftis' fight with the commission that oversees retirees' pension funds in the state led to a lawsuit last month that was quickly settled.

