Tourist season kicks off, City Council discusses new attraction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council is looking into the new attraction that is hitting the Grand Strand, JetPack Adventures.

Myrtle Beach has strict city limits when it comes to new watersports, and the City wants to make sure the new attraction is within those limits.

Though they get many calls each year about new attractions interested in opening business on the beach, the existing ordinance keeps the number of watersports businesses at a minimum because too many could interrupt the beach experience people travel for.

Now that Memorial Day Weekend crowds have come and gone, businesses are preparing for the busiest part of tourist season. Many say that because of the bad spring weather, Memorial Day business was just one of the first steps toward bouncing back.

But now that we've officially started the summer season, businesses want to see good numbers on a more consistent basis. Most are looking forward to the next few months, and are counting on it being profitable. Even though it was bad business in the beginning this year, they hope it will only turn into more good business in the end.

"A lot of people down here really counting on the summer picking up," said Devonte Brown, a sales associate for a business on Ocean Boulevard. "And the season going a little bit longer, because hopefully the warmer weather will be a little bit longer since it was colder for a while. So we're hoping that the season picks up a lot."

