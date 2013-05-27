Florence man dies in fiery crash

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported a fatal single-vehicle accident in Florence County on Monday night.

The driver has been identified as Chad Stone, a 34 year-old man from the Florence area.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith vonLutcken, Stone was traveling northbound on SC Hwy 52 toward Effingham. The vehicle, a 2008 Cadillac Escalade left the roadway and struck a tree at approximately 8:10 p.m.

It is unknown whether Stone was wearing his seatbelt, because the vehicle burst into flames, and he had to be removed from the vehicle.

Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.

