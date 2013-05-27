Trial underway for 2 men accused in 2013 alleged hotel robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The trial is underway for two men believed to have robbed tourists at gunpoint inside their hotel room in 2013.Dominique Jovon Garrison and Cardaro Darnez Champ were present Wednesday in an Horry County courtroom.





The men are each charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and first-degree burglary, said Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Garrison and Champ are facing 10 total charges.



The police report states the suspects barged in the door of the hotel room at the Lazy G hotel around 3:26 a.m. on Memorial Day.



There were six people inside that room, and at least two claim a gun was held to their head and three black men stole their things.



Apparently the suspects also talked about "blowing their brains out since they had seen [their] faces."



As soon as the men fled, the victims called 911 and reported the crime. The suspects were found in a 2006 Dodge Charger with temporary vehicle tags, the report states.



The suspects - Garrison, Champ, John Johnson, Kareem Davon Demus, and Derrick Chaquelle Bowser have each been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of burglary, and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.



Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



