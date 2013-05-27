Crossfit MB pays tribute to nation's heroes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Members of the Crossfit Myrtle Beach gym are joining a broader national effort to memorialize our nation's heroes this Memorial Day.

To pay tribute, they are pushing themselves to physical limits and raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project, which provides programs and services to severely injured service members during the time between active duty and transition to civilian life.

Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, NY, was a Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

Myrtle Beach's Crossfit location had 60 people sign up to complete to "Murph" workout and several other people walk in to participate. The workout consists of a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats, and another one mile run.

Some participants do the workout "unbroken" meaning they do all steps continuously, while others take breaks as needed.

Crossfit MB is working with Crossfit Grand Strand, Core Fitness, Vengeance, and Crossfit Updog. A $25 donation from each participant was required for entry, and they are also having a raffle to raise additional funds.

Most participants complete the workout between 40 minutes to a bit over an hour. Some participants also wore 20 pound weighted vests to simulate soldiers flak jackets while doing the workout.

"They continuously name workouts for fallen heroes, and they're called hero workouts. Cross fit workouts are in their own are pretty rigorous. A hero workout is usually twice as hard as a hero workout," admits Stephen Schussler, owner of Crossfit Myrtle Beach.

