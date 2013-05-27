Myrtle Beach Police capture 2 fugitives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two wanted suspects are back behind bars thanks to Myrtle Beach Police, and are now awaiting extradition back to the states where they committed the crimes.

On Saturday, May 25, Myrtle Beach Police reports state officers found wanted suspect, 40-year-old Brandi Jean Closson, at the Captain Quarters Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard.

Running her information through the National Crime Information Center confirmed that Closson was wanted in Uniontown, Pennsylvania for larceny, and they would extradite her back into their jurisdiction.

On the following day, police found 39-year-old William Alexander Yancey at a convenience store on South Kings Highway. He willfully admitted to being a fugitive from Lake County, Florida, saying "he was tired of using drugs and needed to go back to jail."

The sheriff's office in Lake County confirmed he was wanted for grand larceny and would extradite him.

Both Yancey and Closson were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center to await transfer back to agencies that hold charges against them.

