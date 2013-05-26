Cobras fall to Spartans in Series opener

CARY, N.C. – The Coker Cobras dropped their opening game of the 2013 NCAA Division II Baseball National Championship to the Tampa Spartans, 12-4, on Sunday afternoon. The loss drops the Cobras to 38-15 on the year and snaps Coker's eight-game winning streak in their first-ever appearance at the NCAA National Championship.

With the loss, Coker drops to the elimination bracket where they will play Grand Canyon on Tuesday the 28th at 3 p.m.

Tampa was first to strike with a run in the bottom of the first. The Cobras answered with two runs in the top of the second thanks to an RBI single by Ernie Kirkwood and a sacrifice bunt by Frank Suarez. The Spartans jumped back out to take a 4-2 advantage by the end of the second.

That lead was pushed to 7-2 before the sixth inning. In the top half of that frame, Coker loaded the bases with one out. Fico Kondla brought home two runs with a single to center, but that would be as close as the Cobras could get. The Spartans used two home runs in the eighth to put up five runs and come away with a 12-4 victory.

