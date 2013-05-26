Memorial Day weekend crime, trash problems

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Preliminary numbers show law enforcement made more than 400 arrests so far during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and that is just inside the city limits of Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News has been following law enforcement all weekend, and it has certainly been a busy one. The incidents range from something as simple as public intoxication, to assault and battery. When it comes to incidents, there have been more than 23 reports of larceny, and nine reports of motor vehicle thefts.

A deputy with the Horry County Sheriff's Office talked about what they're seeing this year, and says most of the crimes they deal with during Memorial Day weekend aren't violent crimes. It's more a matter of people coming down to the beach to have a good time, but sometimes, things go a little too far.

Another issue being handled today in the Grand Strand is trash. The area sees a good deal of trash following all the tourists, and the City of Myrtle Beach pulls more people in to deal with the pick up.

About 40 people are pulled in to help with the trash cleanup, which last year totaled up to more than 11 tons. But the city only handles the public areas. The businesses have to handle trash on private property, which can get very messy.

WMBF News spoke to one business owner whose property was completely trashed in the past, and is working extra hard this year to keep clean. By hiring extra people with the cleaning effort, it eliminates any concerns about how trash could potentially hurt business.

"People come in to complain about it," said Ruben Luster, with the Bagel Factory off of Kings Highway. "Whether they stop, you know do people pull away and not stay? I don't know. But people were complaining about it."

The City of Myrtle Beach will have about 40 people working on the trash Monday alone. WMBF News checked in with other places to see what they're doing. Patrick Dowling with the City of North Myrtle Beach says it will just use the enhanced summertime schedule.

