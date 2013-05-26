Memorial at Florence National Cemetery on Monday

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Department of Veterans Affairs in Florence County is holding a Memorial Day program to honor and remember all military members who have served or are currently serving our nation on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Florence National Cemetery.

The Keynote speaker will be Major General John B. Grimball. The Florence National Cemetery is located at 803 East National Cemetery Rd. in Florence.

The cemetery will be open to pedestrian traffic only. Parking will be available at the adjacent parking lot of the SC Dept. of Disabilities and Special Needs located at 714 National Cemetery Rd. in Florence.

For questions contact Carolyn Howard at 843-669-8783.

