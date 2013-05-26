Suspended Notre Dame QB Everett Golson makes statement

SOUTH BEND, IN (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach hometown boy, and starting quarterback of the Notre Dame football team, Everett Golson is reportedly no longer enrolled at the school as of Friday, May 24.

The below is a statement from Golson regarding his suspension, acquired from NBC affiliate WNDU in South Bend, IN from Notre Dame:

Dear Notre Dame Community,

I have been informed by the University of Notre Dame that due to my poor academic judgment that I have been suspended from the University for the 2013 Fall Term.

I take full responsibility for my poor choices and will do all that is asked of me to regain the trust of my family, friends, teammates, coaches and the entire Notre Dame community.

I chose to attend Notre Dame because of its mission to develop me both on and off the football field.

My parents and the community I grew up in have instilled values in me that have and will continue to allow me to be successful in the future. There have been many lessons learned as I worked to become the starting quarterback at Notre Dame and each was a result of Coach Kelly's belief in me as an athlete and a person.

At this point, I understand how my integrity could be in question but I want to reassure my supporters that through this experience I will return a better student athlete as well as a better individual.

Lastly, I want to thank the University of Notre Dame for the opportunity already granted and also the opportunity going forth to regain my eligibility in the winter of 2014.

Thanks,

Everett Golson

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.