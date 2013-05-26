Victims identified in fatal motorcycle accident early Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police responded to a fatal accident involving a motorcycle Sunday around 2:30 a.m., according to Captain David Knipes.

A 2011 Cadillac SUV was traveling westbound on 29th Ave. North attempting to turn southbound onto Grissom Parkway, and a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 29th Ave. North.

Witnesses said that the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle, which then struck the passenger side of the SUV. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and passengers of the SUV were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the victims are 47-year-old Nathaniel Carlisle from Kinston, NC , and 48-year-old Victoria Locklear from Fayetteville, NC. Neither victim was wearing a helmet. They both died on the scene from multiple blunt force trauma from the crash.

The accident is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

