Memorial Day closings and deals

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – Memorial Day is finally here, and some of the counties in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are taking the day off to remember what this holiday is all about.

In North Myrtle Beach, the NMB City Hall, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center and the NMB Aquatic & Fitness Center will be closed on Monday, May 27. Sanitation service will be provided as usual.

In Darlington Co., the Chamber of Commerce will be closed for Memorial Day on May 27.

The Georgetown County government offices and facilities will be closed for Memorial Day.

All Horry County offices, other than public safety operations will be closed on Monday, May 27. Regular courts may be in operation in the Horry County Government & Justice Center, and all jurors, witnesses etc. will be required to be present.

For those of you who don't have to go into the office today, there are a few places to stop in for a good holiday deal.

Active duty military and veterans get 10 free wings at Hooters today! you have to buy a drink and show military ID or proof of service. The deal is for dine-in service only.

And museum nationwide are opening their doors to active military members and five relatives for free!

The "Blue Star Museum Initiative" starts on Memorial Day and runs through Labor Day.

Log on to nea.gov and click on the Blue Star Initiative for rules and regulations.

