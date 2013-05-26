5 months on, deceased woman who washed ashore still a mystery

Myrtle Beach Police released this composite photo of the woman. Do you recognize her?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Five months ago, a deceased woman washed ashore in Myrtle Beach. Police have released a composite photo and a picture of her tattoo, but she remains unidentified.

Back in May, the Myrtle Beach Police Department released composites of a tattoo they hoped would lead to the identification of the deceased woman.

The tattoo is oval shaped about 3" in circumference, depicting dolphins swimming at sunset, which can be seen here. Myrtle Beach Police Captain David Knipes says officers are also working on a facial composite that will be released later.

The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. released a statement describing the deceased as a Caucasian female in her late 40's to mid-to-late 50's. Her height is approximately 5'3" to 5'6", and she weighs between 170 pounds to 185 pounds. The woman has reddish/blond hair.

"I kind of tend to think maybe she's not from around here," said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. "She's got to have kin around somewhere."

Edge says since it's been four days with no substantial leads or reports into the identity of the missing woman, it's possible she's from another area, or even drifted in with the tide.

"The overall Long Bay is a bowl, so you've got material that can be driven in from both directions," said Coastal Carolina University Professor Paul Gayes. Dr. Gayes studies ocean currents, and says it's very possible for a person to drift in from another area.

"In the summer, you've got more a southeasterly blow. In the winter you're on a more Northeastern kind of track."

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said at this time they do not believe the incident to be a homicide. She was spotted floating in the water Saturday between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., when lifeguards got her to shore and performed CPR on her. She was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this woman is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

