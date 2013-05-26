Haley proclaims Hurricane Awareness Week in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Gov. Nikki Haley has proclaimed this week Hurricane Awareness Week in South Carolina.

The state Emergency Preparedness Division is urging people who live along the coast to "know your zones."

The division has on its Web site a new interactive map showing color-coded evacuation zones as well as evacuation routes and links to county emergency management pages with hurricane evacuation information. The division Web site is www.scemd.org .

The National Hurricane Center is predicting a busy season with as many as 20 named Atlantic storms, as many as 11 hurricanes and as many as six major hurricanes.

