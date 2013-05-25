Myrtle Beach Police responds to 20 traffic accidents in matter of hours

Photo taken from scene of Hwy 17 accident that left two dead on May 24

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In a matter of hours, Myrtle Beach Police responded to 20 traffic accidents.

It's the jumpstart of Memorial Day Weekend, a traveling holiday for many people, and as more motorists are on the road, the potential for traffic accidents increases.

Around 1 p.m., emergency responders were on scene of an accident involving a motorcycle and car. The biker was thrown from the bike, landing under a parked Ford Explorer.

Responders on scene say his injuries are non-life threatening, but he was transported to the hospital.

Just before 3:30 PM, emergency vehicles were back on scene for another accident at the same intersection of 3rd Ave. South and Oak Street, also with injuries.

Throughout the afternoon police, firefighters, and medics were on scene of twenty traffic accidents, most involving injuries.

Not all of them involve bikers, but there have been four biker deaths over the last three days.

Saturday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol website showed officers were on the scene of an accident near Highway 90. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, 81-year-old Iven Miles lost control of his motorcycle, striking a vehicle near the off ramp of Hwy 90 and Hwy 22. Fowler says Miles was transported to the hospital, dying from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Friday evening, two people were killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and car. According to Fowler, those victims are 40 year old Steven Williams and his passenger 33 year old Taquisha Wilson. Myrtle Beach Police believe the bike, being driven by Williams, crossed over the center line, hitting a car. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Wednesday night, one man died from a hit and run accident on Robert Grissom Parkway. The victim is 46 year old Andre Price, according to the coroner. Price was riding his motorcycle when a van turning left failed to yield, hitting Price.

While many of the bikers never met those who died, some say they are still affected by the loss.

"It does because everyone who is out here on bikes, while they may not have all come here together, we're like one big family and they do look out for one another, regardless of where you came from," expresses Shanon Gore. Gore is visiting the area with her husband for the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest.

