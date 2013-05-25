Fatal motorcycle crash near intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 22

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle accident in Horry County near the intersection of Hwy 22 and Hwy 90 mid-afternoon Saturday.

The Horry County Coroner's office said 81-year-old Iven Miles from Darlington Co. was transported to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Miles was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Hwy 22 and was trailing too fast behind a 2008 Honda Van. The motorcycle hit the corner of the van, ejecting Miles.

His passenger, 80-year-old Alene Miles was also transported by EMS.

Miles was wearing his helmet. The collision remains under investigation by SCHP.

